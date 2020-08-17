MONTREAL -- Authorities are warning Quebecers of a smoked fish spread that likely contains listeria bacteria.

Listeria poisoning is especially dangerous to pregnant women and their unborn babies, as well as the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

A product labelled as "smoked trout spread" with the company name "La Boucanerie" was sold, refrigerated, at several locations across Quebec, say various food safety agencies.

It was sold in units of 160 grams and with the best-before date of Sept. 14, 2020. The container is clear plastic with a black plastic lid.

People who bought this are advised not to eat it, and instead to throw it away or return it to where they bought it.

Even if it shows no signs of spoilage or have a suspicious smell, they're asked not to eat it.

There's been no case of illness associated with the food and the recall is voluntary. When it does occur, listeria poisoning can lead to high fever, severe headaches, a stiff neck or nausea.