MONTREAL -- Pesto produced by a company in Montreal is being voluntarily recalled because it was not prepared and packaged safely, Quebec and Montreal food-safety authorities announced Monday.

The refrigerated 200-ml containers of the sauce, produced and sold by Pastavera (12001 Rita-Levi-Montalcini Ave.), covered by the recall were on sale until Monday (Feb. 24). The containers, pictured above, bear Pastavera's house label.

Anyone who has purchased the product is being warned not to consume it, but to either return it to the store or throw it away, even if it does not smell or appear suspicious.

Pastavera is voluntarily recalling the product, according to the recall notice by Quebec's Ministere d'Agriculture, Pecheries et Alimentation and the DIvision de l'inspection des aliments de la Ville de Montreal.

The precautionary recall notes that no cases of illness have been linked to the product that is being recalled.