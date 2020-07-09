MONTREAL -- Several mustard products have been recalled because their labelling didn't make it clear that they contain sulphites, an allergen for some people.

Five kinds of mustard made by two Canadian companies are affected, according to a news release from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Both companies make products created with foraged foods, including mushrooms.

Wild Mustard with Wine is one on the list, made by the company Gourmet Sauvage.

The rest are made by Forbes Wild Foods. They are sold under the names Wild Salicornia Mustard, Wild Saskatoon Mustard, Wild Mustard and Wild Mushroom Mustard.

The recalls for all five mustards took effect on July 7.