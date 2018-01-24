Food inspectors issue warning over Atlantic salmon from Cote-des-Neiges shop
Salmon from Boucherie Atlantique Ltée. is being recalled
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 3:43PM EST
Food inspection officials are warning the public not to consume salmon products sold by a Côte -des-Neiges shop.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Montreal food inspectors say the smoked salmon sold by Boucherie Atlantique Ltée with a best-before date on or earlier to Feb. 6 may not have been safely packaged.
Boucherie Atlantique Ltée. is located at 5060 Côte -des-Neiges Rd.
The product in question was for sale until Jan. 23 only at that shop, and was packaged into vacuum packs of various sizes and sold refrigerated.
The label is marked "Atlantic."
The operator is voluntarily recalling the product in question.
Anyone who has this product is advised not to eat it and instead to return it to the shop where they bought it, even if the package looks fine and the salmon doesn’t smell suspicious.
MAPAQ warns that consuming it may represent a health risk.
No illnesses have been reported so far.
#innocuité Mise à jour - Ne pas consommer du saumon fumé, Boucherie Atlantique Ltée, #Montréal https://t.co/dRGi1Pyz4i pic.twitter.com/YN3hufu3WQ— Qualité des aliments (@MAPAQaliments) January 24, 2018
