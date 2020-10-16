MONTREAL -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of certain liquid tahina products due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Consumers who purchased Alwatania brand Liquid Tahina should not consume the products and return or throw them out.

Migahid & Elsawi Co. Ltd. issued the recall after CFIA test results. It is an updated recall from a similar Oct. 11 recall.

Short-term symptoms from Salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

There have been no illnesses reported in relation to the recall.