MONTREAL -- Quebec's food safety officials have issued a warning about undeclared eggs in a type of wrap sold at a grocery store on Laurier Avenue in Plateau Mont-Royal.

People who suffer from an egg allergy should not eat the pesto and sundried tomato wraps sold at

Marché Laurier at 377 Laurier Ave. East because they could contain the allergen, despite it not being on the label.

The sundried tomato pesto wraps were sold only at that grocery story until Feb. 13.

The product was sold refrigerated and included the product label 'Wrap pesto aux Tomates Séchées' and the words 'Marché Laurier.'

The product is being voluntarily recalled as a precautionary measure. The warning is only for people who are allergic to eggs.

Anyone with an egg allergy who has one of these wraps is advised not to eat it and can return it to Marché Laurier for a refund.

No illnesses related to the consumption of these products have been reported to food safety officials.