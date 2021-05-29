Advertisement
FOLLOW LIVE: Montreal Canadiens in game 6 matchup against Toronto Maple Leafs
Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 7:43PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 29, 2021 7:58PM EDT
MONTREAL -- After a dramatic overtime win in game 5, the Montreal Canadiens are battling to keep their playoff run alive once again.
As the team takes to the ice in front of fans for the first time this season, the question is - will their cheers be enough to bring on another victory?
