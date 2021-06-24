MONTREAL -- It's come down to this.

As Quebec celebrates Fete Nationale, the Montreal Canadiens take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre.

If the Habs lose, the series returns to Sin City for a decisive game seven on Saturday. If they win, they'll move onto the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. and you can follow the action on our liveblog below.

LISTEN LIVE ON TSN RADIO 690