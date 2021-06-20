Advertisement
FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Golden Knights in Game 4
MONTREAL -- After Carey Price stole game three (with a little help from Marc-Andre Fleury), the Habs' other players will be looking to return the favour in game four.
Unfortunately, Fleury won't be around to help out the home team. The Quebec-born goalie is being pulled in favour of his backup, Robin Lehner.
Puck drop is at 8 p.m. and you can follow the game on our liveblog below.
