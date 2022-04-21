Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist.

Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists.

Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers.

Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Carey Price made 28 saves as the Canadiens (20-46-11) extended their losing skid to seven games.

Philadelphia got on the board at 7:43 of the first period when van Riemsdyk grabbed a loose puck behind the net and banged it in from a tight angle.

