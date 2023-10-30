Flurries, rain hit Montreal ahead of Halloween

Montrealers woke up to a snowy surprise Monday morning.

After a few weeks of warmer-than-usual weather, temperatures dipped to the freezing mark, bringing in a mix of wet snow and rain.

According to Environment Canada, the high on Monday is five degrees Celsius, with the low at zero degrees Celsius.

The normal average at this time of year is a high of nine degrees Celsius and a low of one degree Celsius.

The weather is still expected to be nice for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday, with forecasts predicting sunny skies at three degrees Celsius.

The winter tire deadline in Quebec is Dec. 1, though the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) recommends making an appointment at the garage as soon as temperatures dip below seven degrees.