    Florian Xhekaj signs three-year deal with Montreal Canadiens

    Florian Xhekaj signs three-year deal with Montreal Canadiens
    The Montreal Canadians have signed prospect Florian Xhekaj to a three-year entry-level contract.

    His older brother is Arber Xhekaj, who also plays for the Habs. The brothers have never played on the same team before.

    On Wednesday, the younger Xhekaj said his brother gave him some tips on playing in Montreal.

    "He texted me and said, 'The guys are awesome here and take everything in as you’re here, listen to what your coaches have to say. And the guys are great,'" he told media.

    The contract will take effect next season.

    Florian Xhekaj signed a try-out offer to join the AHL's Laval Rocket for the remainder of this season.

