Several municipalities are preparing for the hazards of February rain after Environment Canada issued a warning.

Anywhere from 15 to 30 mm of rain is expected to fall in the Montreal area from Monday afternoon until Wednesday.

Meanwhile daytime highs are predicted to be above freezing all week and Wednesday's temperature may rise to 11 C.

With drains and sewers blocked by ice and snow, the rain could lead to flooding in some spots which has prompted officials in the West Island to prepare.

Dorval began distributing bags of gravel at 8 a.m. Monday and urged people in low-lying areas to take precautions.

About 50 people expressed interest in placing sandbags on their property -- while the city was ready to hand out 1,200 sandbags.

Mayor Edgar Rouleau said a mid-winter thaw posed unique problems.

"What we're going to have today is different than in the spring because the ground is frozen and with the heavy rain the snow is going to melt . A lot of it will be in the backyards of the residents. The gutters are all icy so the water won't go. So this damage or these things that can happen that people will have to watch, we're there to help as much as we can," said Rouleau.

Rigaud, which was inundated last spring, has issued a statement hoping that the rainfall will melt snow and ice that has accumulated on the Outaouais and Rigaud rivers.

The town said several people will be monitoring water levels over the next few days.

Further north, freezing rain is predicted in a band from Temiscaming to La Malbaie--which is also increasing the risk of flooding.