Flooded basement clean up could be a health hazard: How to stay safe
The Aug. 9 storm pummeled the region with record levels of rainwater, resulting in hundreds of flooded basements and thousands of hours of cleanup.
For those cleaning basements, rooms and other areas that have sustained heavy water damage, there are several health risks associated with cleaning up water that came from the heavens or sewers.
"The main health risk associated with sewage is related to the bacteria, viruses and parasites that can be found in it, which can lead to gastrointestinal illness and hepatitis," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Donald Vinh. "This can occur despite hearing that you have sewage treatment already in place because treatment does not completely eliminate these microbes."
Quebec public safety says to clean up and fully dry any water damage within 24 to 48 hours to avoid mould from developing.
To eliminate mould, public safety says to wipe away all spots with a clean cloth and all-purpose cleaner and dry the surface well.
"It is not necessary to use bleach," public safety said. "It is recommended only to disinfect objects that could come into contact with the mouth, such as children's toys or food."
It is essential, experts say, to protect yourself when cleaning.
Vinh said that the germs in sewage water can survive on surfaces for a while, and you can be exposed to them through direct contact with the water or the contaminated material.
"When you're cleaning out your flooded basements, you want to protect yourself with good equipment, such as waterproof boots and gloves, face masks and even goggles to protect against splashing and for any items that are going to be kept you want to use a disinfectant to clean it off thoroughly," he said.
Masks are particularly important for both mould and the supplies you're cleaning with.
"When you're going to be using cleaning supplies, you don't want to inhale those too much," said Dr. Christopher Labos.
Labos added that you do not need to throw out clothes worn during cleanup but that they need to be washed in hot water separately from regular laundry.
"Try to keep the load small so that it's not overloading the washing machine, and make sure you use a good detergent and probably add bleach as well," he said.
Quebec public safety adds that it is best to "avoid doing the cleaning when other people are in the room," particularly vulnerable people such as children or people with allergies or asthma.
"Be sure to ventilate the area before allowing people back into the room," the ministry adds.
In addition, anyone cleaning should have a tetanus shot, and all wounds must be covered with a waterproof, sterile bandage.
For a complete list of advice on cleaning up your house and yard, visit the Quebec government site.
