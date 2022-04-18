A storm surge warning is in effect for the Quebec City area as rising waters make for possible floods in the area.

Strong winds are expected, caused by a low-pressure system from the Eastern American seabord.

High waves could also result in shoreline erosion in vulnerable areas.

About five centimetres of snow are expected to fall overnight in northern areas before changing to rain near noon on Tuesday.

Blustering winds reaching 70 km/h will whip through the area in the morning.

Periods of rain are expected through the evening. Conditions will clear before turning to flurries or showers on Thursday with a high of eight degrees.

MONTREAL WEATHER

While eastern weather systems aren't expected to make as much of an impact in Montreal, the city is expected to get some snow.

Rain should begin Monday night into Tuesday, becoming snow before morning.

The snow should turn back to rain before noon, however. Winds will pick up to 50 km/h in the hours that follow. Temperatures will hover around three degrees.

Sunny skies are expected on Wednesday with a high of nine.