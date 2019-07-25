

CTV Montreal staff





Victims of this year’s spring floods will get a helping hand from the Red Cross.

The organization said it will provide additional financial aid to homeowners, renters and community groups affected by the overflowing water.

Representatives said that when the Red Cross put out a call for donations in April, it received $3 million, which has been given to more than 5,000 families that received as much as $600 each. The Red Cross said it has since received an additional $3 million, including $1 million from both the provincial and federal governments.

The new funds will go towards several different groups. Homeowners who were forced to renovate due to damage will receive up to $1,200. Tenants whose former apartment buildings sustained damage that made them inhabitable will also be eligible for help, getting up to $1,200 to help bridge the financial gap between their former rent and newer, possibly more expensive rent.

Canada-Quebec Red Cross Vice President Pascal Mathieu said the third group that will be eligible for funding are “the people that were the worst hit.”

“The most dire cases, we see them every week, are the people in total despair,” he said. “You have to keep in mind that some people are going through their second flood period, they were flooded in 2017 and again this year. They’re renovating, but it’s too much for them. We’ll be offering psychological help, paying to refer them to a professional and then paying for part of the coverage.”

To find out if you are eligible for assistance, contact the Red Cross.