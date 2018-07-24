

CTV Montreal





Well over a year after spring floods devastated several Quebec communities, some who were affected are still waiting to receive compensation owed by the provincial government.

Martin Hensen, 81, sold his Deux-Montagnes home shortly after it was severely damaged in the spring, 2017 floods. He moved into a condo with his wife, who he said has suffered health problems that began at about the same time as the flooding.

In October, the provincial government told Hensen he was entitled to $37,000 in compensation, but since then, he said he’s received only $17,000.

Hensen said the stress of the situation has made him consider giving up his fight for the rest of the money.

“Normally I can handle things very well. I’m used to stress, I was a bank manager for 42 years,” he said. “But this is real stress. It’s a government I trusted, I voted for them and this is what they do.”

The public security ministry declined to comment on Hensen’s claim, saying it doesn’t discuss individual cases.