Flights cancelled, delayed, driving dangerous in the midst of Montreal snowstorm
MONTREAL -- Dozens of flights heading in and out of Montreal's Trudeau Airport have been cancelled due to the intensity of Friday's winter storm.
Environment Canada states the snow is expected to persist throughout the day, with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday evening.
"In addition, strong north-easterly winds will gust up to 60 kilometres per hour, giving blowing snow," the weather agency stated. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult."
Between 10 and 15 cm of snow has already fallen since Thursday.
Track your departure flights here, and your arrivals here.
ROADS
Officials are warning people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, noting visibility could suddenly be reduced due to the heavy snowfall.
Highway 40 west in Saint-Sulpice is closed in both directions after a multi-car collision.
Routes 20 and 132 are closed between Quebec City and Montmagny due to an icy roadway and visibility from fair to zero. All of the crossings from Quebec City going east are affected.
All the roads in regions along the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers, as well as those inland to Eastern Townships in the south and to Saguenay in the north are partially clear to snow-covered with patches of ice and blowing snow. Visibility is also reduced.