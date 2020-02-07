MONTREAL -- Dozens of flights heading in and out of Montreal's Trudeau Airport have been cancelled due to the intensity of Friday's winter storm.

Environment Canada states the snow is expected to persist throughout the day, with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday evening.

"In addition, strong north-easterly winds will gust up to 60 kilometres per hour, giving blowing snow," the weather agency stated. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult."

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow has already fallen since Thursday.

Officials are warning people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, noting visibility could suddenly be reduced due to the heavy snowfall.