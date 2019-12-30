MONTREAL -- Dozens of flights have been cancelled Monday at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport due to freezing rain and an impending snowstorm.

As of noon, more than 75 flights were cancelled and numerous others were delayed.

The main destinations affected include Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Halifax, Edmonton, Vancouver, New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

Aeroports de Montreal spokesperson Marie-Claude Desgagnés also noted that airport operations were generally slowed down Monday due to de-icing of aircraft.

About 15 to 25 centimetres of snow and ice are expected to fall in the Greater Montreal area by Tuesday evening, according to a weather warning from Environment Canada.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather agency warns. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

Environment Canada notes that strong winds and freezing rain may also cause blowing snow that could heavily reduce visibility.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.