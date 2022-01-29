Montrealers gathered Saturday to honour the victims of the 2017 mosque shooting in Quebec City.

The event took place at Parc Metro station around 5 p.m., with some bearing signs displaying pictures of the victims and others holding candles.

Six Muslim men were killed in the Jan. 29 attack. Their names were Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Abdelkrim Hassane and Azzedine Soufiane.

Event organizer Ehab Lotayet said more needs be done to make conditions safer for Muslims.

“We have a problem with the way Muslims are perceived,” he said. “It is a problem that the Muslim community is trying to work on, and it takes it seriously. But also, it needs the cooperation of society at large and the government, the people in power.”

This is a developing story.