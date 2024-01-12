Five-year-old child dies after serious injuries in hotel room near Quebec City; police investigating
A five-year-old child died following serious injuries caused by a pull-out bed in a hotel room at Village Vacances Valcartier, near Quebe City, on Friday, police say.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), first responders were called around 5:15 p.m. to a hotel on Valcartier Boulevard, in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier.
"Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated, and the child died as a result of his injuries," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.
Due to the child's age, the investigation was automatically transferred to the SQ's major crimes division.
The circumstances surrounding the child's death remained unclear on Friday. Witnesses are being interviewed and forensic identification technicians will examine the scene, Tremblay said.
The Coroner's Office has also been notified.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 12, 2024.
