MONTREAL -- The Montreal Children's Hospital was under a Code Orange Wednesday afternoon after a car crash involving five teenagers.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Chemin de la Grande Ligne in St-Alexandre in the Monteregie and involved four 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old.

The hospital is currently treating four of those patients, said MUHC spokesperson Gilda Salomone.

"We received four patients. Three of them are currently in critical condition and in our intensive care unit. One patient is in stable condition," said Montreal Children's Hospital physician Dr. Robert Barnes in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Only one small car was involved in the crash, and the Surete du Quebec believes the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The local fire department was called to the scene because the teens were trapped inside the car. Hydraulic spreaders had to be used to free them.

The Montreal Children's Hospital was under a Code Orange when the patients were first admitted to hospital, but that alert is now over.

A Code Orange is recognized by healthcare centres in Quebec and elsewhere as a signal that a catastrophe or external emergency has occurred which may result in multiple casualties.

"We were able to declare a return to normal operations a little bit after 4:30 p.m. this afternoon," said Barnes.