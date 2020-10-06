MONTREAL -- Five McGill students living in the university's residences have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the school confirmed the outbreak to CTV News on Tuesday.

The affected residences are Carrefour Sherbrooke and La Citadelle.

“We are working with Montreal public health authorities and we will follow their recommendations,” said Cynthia Lee in an email. “Those who tested positive are now isolating. We are providing meals delivered to the door, and staff stay in touch with them to provide the necessary support.”

Lee said the school is cooperating with public health authorities and McGill will “fully collaborate” with any contact tracing efforts.

The identities of the infected students were not released due to privacy policies.