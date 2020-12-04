Advertisement
Five schools in the Magog region are closed Friday after water main failure
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 8:10AM EST
Sommets Service Centre logo. SOURCE: CSS/Facebook
MONTREAL -- Students in five schools in the Magog region will get to stay home and start the weekend early after a water main failure forced the schools' closure.
The Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours, Bonsecours, St-Laurent, Lawrenceville and Notre-Dame-de-Montjoie schools, in Racine are closed Friday, Sommets Service Centre director general Edith Pelletier said in a news release.
Other schools in the region remain open, and there is no indication that the closures will be long-term.