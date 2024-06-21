Five Quebec ferry routes disrupted by strike on Friday, Saturday
Five ferry routes operated by the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) are being disrupted after navigation and mechanical officers announced they would be on strike Friday and Saturday.
The move is part of a 10-day strike mandate by some 150 workers represented by the Steelworkers union.
On the Québec/Lévis, Sorel-Tracy/Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola and Matane/Baie-Comeau/Godbout crossings, service is completely suspended on Friday and Saturday.
On the L'Isle-aux-Coudres/Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive and Tadoussac/Baie-Sainte-Catherine ferries, minimal service will be provided as they are considered an essential service.
The two strike days, as Quebec's Fête nationale long weekend gets underway, are the first under a 10-day strike mandate adopted by 93 per cent of the union members who voted.
The dates of the other eight strike days have yet to be determined.
The main issue is wages, with the union arguing its members earn $10 an hour less than other officers with comparable certificates.
"Everything is at a standstill due to the lack of an offer from management negotiators. We're having meetings, but nothing is happening," denounced the union's maritime sector representative Luc Laberge.
The union also says agency workers are paid "between two and three times" more than STQ officers to do the same work due to recruitment difficulties.
"If the STQ started paying its people properly and respecting them, it wouldn't have to pay top dollar for outside agency officers," said Laberge.
Negotiations have been underway for several months.
The STQ says it deplores the workers' strike action, arguing that the decision will penalize thousands of Quebecers.
"The STQ respects the right of its employees to strike, but finds it unfortunate that employees affiliated to the Steelworkers union are resorting to this pressure tactic at this time since negotiations are continuing, as provided for in the bargaining schedule," it said.
The L'Isle-aux-Coudres/Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive ferry service will be provided between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, the ferry will operate between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The Tadoussac/Baie-Sainte-Catherine ferry schedule will be as follows:
- Departures every two hours from each shore from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Departures every 30 minutes from each shore from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and
- Departures every 40 minutes from each shore from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
BREAKING Four people taken to hospital after being shot in Vaughan, Ont.
Four people have been taken to hospital following a shooting in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
Canadian player racially abused online in wake of 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina
Canada's impressive performance in a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Argentina at Copa America has come at a cost.
Spot check: How to recognize skin cancer, and what it could be instead
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
'I feel used': Ont. woman hands over nearly $50K to psychic who promised to cleanse her of evil spirits
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
Albanian soccer player apologizes for encouraging offensive fan chants
Albanian forward Mirlind Daku, who led fans in derogatory post-match chants about North Macedonia with a megaphone, apologized on Friday citing the intense emotions of playing at Euro 2024.
Newly named Washington Post editor decides not to take job after backlash
Newly named Washington Post editor Robert Winnett has decided not to take the job and remain in England amid leadership turmoil at the news organization.
This 16-year-old is U of T's youngest graduate since at least 1979
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
NEW Movies to watch when you're bored
Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Four people taken to hospital after being shot in Vaughan, Ont.
Four people have been taken to hospital following a shooting in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
-
This 16-year-old is U of T's youngest graduate since at least 1979
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
-
'I feel used': Ont. woman hands over nearly $50K to psychic who promised to cleanse her of evil spirits
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa D-Day veteran Roly Armitage dies at age 99
An Ottawa D-Day veteran has died just weeks after the 80th anniversary of Canadian soldiers landing on Juno Beach in Normandy, France.
-
A new Aquatic Sports Centre could be built at Carleton University
The City of Ottawa is looking to jump into the pool with Carleton University to build a new aquatic centre with an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
-
Residents of Ottawa's prestigious Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood raise concerns over neglected and abandoned properties
It's one of Ottawa's most prestigious and historic neighbourhoods, but there is another side to Rockcliffe Park, with a growing number of empty and neglected properties.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices increase across Maritimes
Gas and diesel prices went up in all three Maritime provinces Friday as summer officially begins.
-
Bridgewater, N.S., trail bridge closed due to fire
A bridge trail in Bridgewater, N.S., is closed due to a fire on Thursday night.
-
CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter signs off after 25 years
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
N.L.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
-
Residents ordered to flee central Labrador town as wildfire rages nearby
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Man tried to swindle Sudbury car dealership out of $36K in fraudulent credit card purchases
A man with no fixed address and from another province tried to make two large purchases from a Sudbury car dealership but was caught when he returned a second time.
-
'I feel used': Ont. woman hands over nearly $50K to psychic who promised to cleanse her of evil spirits
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
London
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
Relief on the way as heat event carries into the weekend
We can expect a steamy start to the weekend in southern Ontario with the risk of showers and thunderstorms as the prolonged heat event continues.
-
Calls ramp up for Hamilton Road improvements in wake of latest cycling death
Traffic on Hamilton Road is heavy during the day, and it is fast moving. On a bicycle, it can be treacherous, according to London, Ont. cycling advocate Ben Durham.
Kitchener
-
Do you recognize this child? Police trying to identify boy found in Kitchener
Police are hoping the public can help them identify a young boy who was found in a Kitchener neighbourhood this morning.
-
Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Kitchener, Ont. man.
-
Four victims discovered in Harrow death investigation
OPP say four victims were discovered in a death investigation in Harrow.
Windsor
-
Four victims discovered in Harrow death investigation
OPP say four victims were discovered in a death investigation in Harrow.
-
Man arrested for chasing someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete: WPS
Windsor police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete.
-
Crash causes road closure in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. McKays Line is currently closed between Scane Road and Howard Road as officers investigate the incident.
Barrie
-
Heat warning in effect for parts of central Ontario
While Simcoe County may get a break from the heat with rain showers, parts of central Ontario are still under a heat warning.
-
Major redevelopment of Wasaga Beach unveiled
A years-long reimagining of Wasaga Beach's iconic waterfront is coming to fruition, with the plans unveiled to the public Thursday evening.
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
Vancouver
-
Massive fire continues to burn in Richmond, B.C.
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
-
Land back: Tsawout First Nation buys 40-hectare agricultural property
A First Nation on southern Vancouver Island has expanded its land base by 15 per cent, from 242 to 282 hectares.
-
Vancouver mayor pitches making Kits Pool a 'priority' for corporate sponsorship
Corporate sponsorship and a fundraising drive are two ideas being pitched by Vancouver's mayor for raising the money needed to replace Kitsilano Pool.
Vancouver Island
-
Land back: Tsawout First Nation buys 40-hectare agricultural property
A First Nation on southern Vancouver Island has expanded its land base by 15 per cent, from 242 to 282 hectares.
-
Massive fire continues to burn in Richmond, B.C.
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
-
Teen dies from injuries after lake rescue in Langford, B.C.
A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg behind on painting road lines
Winnipeg drivers who are having trouble deciphering the driving lanes on some city street may have to continue to struggle for a bit longer.
-
Special delivery: Postman delivers letter to Winnipeg home from the Galapagos Islands
People around the world are getting surprise visits from a postman delivering messages all the way from the Galapagos Islands.
-
MKO calls on feds to investigate residential school system as crime against humanity
The group representing northern First Nations in Manitoba is once again asking the federal government to investigate the residential school system as a crime against humanity.
Calgary
-
Calgary opens up access to companies needing water during crisis
The City of Calgary will open a second water collection site along the Bow River Friday, to provide non-potable water for construction work.
-
National Indigenous Peoples Day observed in Calgary
More than 400 people are set to participate in the Walk for Reconciliation in Calgary to observe National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
Crews knock down Whitehorn garage fire
The Calgary Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire inside a detached garage in the northeast community of Whitehorn.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist dead in crash on James Mowatt Trail
A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
Serious crash closes part of Sherwood Park's Wye Road
Wye Road in Sherwood Park was closed early Friday morning because of a crash.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend heat, then cooling again
Temperatures made it into the low 20s in Edmonton on Thursday and we're right at the start of a short warm spell.
Regina
-
Regina police search for suspect after 2 people assaulted at yard sale
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
-
Punnichy elects Indigenous woman in by-election for mayor
Residents of the Village of Punnichy celebrated as a First Nations woman was sworn in as mayor.
-
'Happy to get the opportunity': Riders' Ajou Ajou reflects on first CFL game
In just the second game of the season, rookie receiver Ajou Ajou took to the field for his first game reps as a Saskatchewan Roughrider.
Saskatoon
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
'It's not safe': Residents of Saskatoon seniors complex feeling like prisoners in their own home
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
-
Human remains found in North Battleford house fire identified: RCMP
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.