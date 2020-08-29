MONTREAL -- Five residents in a long-term care home in the Eastern Townships of Quebec have tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the health and social services centre in Estrie (CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS) reports that five new positive cases have been confirmed at CHSLD de Lambton, about two-and-a-half hours east of Montreal.

"These cases are in addition to the two other positive cases detected in staff earlier this week," the release reads.

Those who tested positive were placed in isolation, as soon as the test came back positive.

The five residents have been transferred to the hot zone containment centre in Sherbrooke.

"We understand that this transfer is difficult to accept and creates anxiety in families of these five residents, but we assure them that it is the safest for their loved ones," said director Sylvie Quenneville."

A public health investigation is underway to determine if any other residents or staff were in contact with those who tested positive.

All residents and staff in the home have been asked to monitor their symptoms, and the CIUSSS said it is undertaking all measures to limit the spread of the virus.