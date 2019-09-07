

The Canadian Press





A police chase involving six police cars ended in an accident near Dagenais Blvd. in Laval Friday night.

Five officers were injured and three were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Laval Police (SPL) officers spotted a Jeep Liberty travelling at a very low speed and erratically in a commercial area.

Agents ran a check and found that the owner of the vehicle had not renewed his driver's license and began pursuing the vehicle.

"The driver increased his speed and started to go over the medians and then enter Highway 19 in the opposite direction," said SPL spokesperson Genevieve Major.

Videos circulated on social media showing a Jeep Liberty fleeing from police at a high speed, and performing multiple dangerous manoeuvres.

Vincent Gravel, who resides in the Vimont residential area where the pursuit ended, told Canadian Press that the police tried to get the fugitive out of his vehicle around 6:15 p.m., while the vehicle was stopped.

He said police began pounding the vehicle to get the driver to exit, but he reversed into the squad cars and took off.

"He then made a detour on the boulevard to finally got trapped by the police," said Gravel.

Gravel added that the fugitive, whom he describes as a tall young man of about 25 years old, was swerving while speeding with a flat tire.

The SPL reported that the 27-year-old suspect was arrested for impaired driving and fleeing from police. He was uninjured in the accident and refused transport to hospital.

The arrest occurred on Dagenais Blvd., near Highway 19.