Featured Video
Five injured in St-Michel car crash
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 8:00AM EDT
Five people suffered serious though non-critical injuries in a car crash in Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension on Wednesday night.
The crash occurred at around 9:00 p.m. on St-Michel near de Louvain.
Police said one car with four occupants was heading southbound on St-Michel when it rear-ended another vehicle and then wrapped around a pole.
Police said that while nobody has yet been charged, they will interview the injured people once their recovery permits.