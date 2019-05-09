

CTV Montreal





Five people suffered serious though non-critical injuries in a car crash in Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at around 9:00 p.m. on St-Michel near de Louvain.

Police said one car with four occupants was heading southbound on St-Michel when it rear-ended another vehicle and then wrapped around a pole.

Police said that while nobody has yet been charged, they will interview the injured people once their recovery permits.