Five hospitalized after bus collides with tree in Lasalle
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 9:52PM EDT
Five people were transported to hospital after a bus struck a fence on Newman Boul. in Lasalle.
According to Urgences Sante, 29 passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision.
Several passengers were trapped inside, and five were transported to hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries.
Police are still unsure about what caused the accident.
An investigation is ongoing.
