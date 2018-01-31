

CTV Montreal





Five horses died and several others were injured following a tractor trailer crash near St. Hyacinthe.

Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer hauling 21 horses rammed an 18-wheeler that was parked on the side of Route 235.

Shortly afterwards a city bus also ran into the parked vehicles.

Two of the drivers were hurt and taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Sureté du Quebec asked veterinarians to come to the crash scene to treat and evaluate the horses before they were transferred to another vehicle.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours.

Police said the driver of the parked tractor trailer may be fined for blocking the road with their vehicle.