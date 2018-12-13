

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say five businesses have been emailed bomb threats that appear to be hoaxes.



Police confirm the threats use the same language as a series of widespread threats took place across North America, though it is so far unclear if they are connected.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said investigators so far believe the threats in Montreal, which also came with ransom demands, are hoaxes. The businesses have been investigated and there was no actual threat, he said. There have been no evacuations.

The businesses are located in Saint-Laurent, Cote-des-Neiges, Rivieres-des-Prairies and Anjou, but police would not give precise locations.

Police are trying to determine the origin of the emails.

The threats come as businesses and schools across Canada and the U.S. were evacuated because of a bomb threat hoax.

King Subway Station in Toronto was evacuated after a bomb threat, and Toronto police say they are investigating numerous threats.



Police in Calgary and Winnipeg say they are also investigating bomb threats.

Officials in Atlanta, New Orleans, and Anchorage, Alaska, say businesses received emailed bomb threats.

Authorities say bomb threats sent to dozens of schools, universities and other locations across the U.S. also appear to be a hoax.

The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.

Some of the emails had the subject line: "Think Twice."

The Palm Beach County, Florida sheriff's office and the Boise, Idaho police said they had no reason to believe that threats made to locations in those areas were credible.

Across the country, some schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University noticed students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.

Police are working with the FBI to investigate every threat.



- with files from The Associated Press