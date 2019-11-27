SHERBROOKE -- Four men and one woman were arrested in Sherbrooke Wednesday in a police operation that led to raids on homes in Montreal and Sherbrooke.

The suspects: four men aged 27, 34, 37 and 54 and a 49-year-old woman are expected to be charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamines for the purposes of trafficking, cocaine and methamphetamines, breach of terms and weapons possession.

Sherbrooke police say the investigation into this case began months ago. A home on Ball Street in Montreal was raided as part of the operation, and police say served as a point of sale for several types of narcotics. A home on Montreal Street in downtown Sherbrooke was also searched.

During the operation, police officers seized drugs, money, a Taser, cell phones, telephone lists and accounting lists.

Sherbrooke police say the K-9 unit of the Sureté du Québec and an investigator from the Memphrémagog police took part in the operation.