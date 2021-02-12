MONTREAL -- Montreal police seized seven guns, as well as drugs and stolen goods, in two operations Thursday spread across Montreal and Laval.

Five people were arrested after raids at homes in various neighbourhoods.

The first raid was carried out on Thursday morning, with police searching homes on Gonthier St. in Montreal's east end, Grande-Allée in Ahuntsic, and Patenaude St. in Laval. An arrest took place at the intersection of Aird and Pierre-De Coubertin avenues just south of the Olympic Stadium.

In that operation police seized four rifles, including two semi-automatic ones, along with a high-capacity magazine, as well as drugs and nearly $13,000 in cash.

The people arrested are Simon Lavoie, 49, Samuel Lavoie, 19, and Daniel Gallant, 52. They appeared in the Montreal courthouse yesterday and today on narcotics and gun charges.

The second operation took place in the afternoon, with searches at homes on 25th and 31st Avenues, Notre-Dame St. and Millar St. in Ville-Saint-Laurent. There was also one arrest at the intersection of Crémazie Blvd. and Louis-Hébert St., police said.

In that operation, they seized a semi-automatic pistol, a high-capacity magazine, rifle, air revolver and ammunition, as well as drugs and stolen guitars.

The people apprehended in the afternoon were Ali Ugurlu, 22, and Angy Golden Legoute, 25. They appeared at the courthouse today on narcotics and gun charges.