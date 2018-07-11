

The Canadian Press





The alleged masterminds of a suspected illegal metal recycling scheme were the targets of a police operation deployed in various parts of Montreal on Wednesday morning.

Five people were arrested during the second phase Operation Nobelium. During the first phase, the Surete du Quebec arrested or questioned 18 suspects in March, 2017.

Wednesday’s arrests took place in Varennes, Laval, Macouche, Montreal and Ste-Adele. All suspects were transferred to SQ headquarters in Montreal to await court appearances.

During the first phase of the operation, several companies allegedly used large sums of cash to purchase metals in return for receipts from a criminal organization.

The use of shell corporations owned by the criminal organization made it possible to evade taxes on these transactions and reduce the taxable income of the companies involved in the fraud. According to police, almost $17 million of income was hidden as part of the scheme.

The suspects used Ontario-based businesses as part of an effort to evade audits.

The investigation was initiated in May 2015 by the SQ in cooperation with Revenue Agency of Quebec.