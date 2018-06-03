Montreal police are trying to shed light on an event that led to the arrest of five individuals Saturday night, two of whom were shot and wounded in Ahuntsic.

Gunshots were heard around 5:30 p.m. at Place de la Colombiere, near College Ahuntsic.

Two men were shot and wounded, but went to hospital on their own before their arrest.

A third individual, who accompanied the two wounded, was also apprehended and arrested.

Two other men were arrested at Place de la Colombiere.

The cause of the scuffle is still unknown.