Five-alarm fire on St-Denis
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 10:19AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 11, 2018 11:02AM EDT
Over 130 firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire on St-Denis and Cherrier on Sunday morning.
A 911 call was placed at 6:45 a.m.
Approximately 10 people were forced from the building. Officials said one person was stuck but was safely removed from the three-story building.
The first floor of the building is a restaurant while the other stories are residential. The fire started in the cellar of the building but firefighters said they were not sure what started it.
No injuries were reported.
Feu de bâtiment - ST-DENIS/CHERRIER - Cinquième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur.— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) March 11, 2018