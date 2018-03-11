

CTV Montreal





Over 130 firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire on St-Denis and Cherrier on Sunday morning.

A 911 call was placed at 6:45 a.m.

Approximately 10 people were forced from the building. Officials said one person was stuck but was safely removed from the three-story building.

The first floor of the building is a restaurant while the other stories are residential. The fire started in the cellar of the building but firefighters said they were not sure what started it.

No injuries were reported.