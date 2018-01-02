

CTV Montreal





Roughly 20 people were forced to evacuate a triplex in Montreal’s Southwest borough after a five-alarm fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters received a call just after 1:00 p.m. regarding the fire on St-Charles. They said the fire started began in the building’s basement. It engulfed the building and spread to a neighbouring structure.

No injuries were reported.

Over 120 firefighters were called to the scene and as of 4:00 p.m., firefighters said the fire was almost under control.