MONTREAL -- Firefighters were on the scene of a five alarm fire in a Dorval school on Sunday night.

Flames engulfed the private elementary school Academie Sainte-Anne, which is the former site of Queen of Angels Academy.

According to the Montreal Fire Department's Twitter account, the fire started at around 9:30 p.m. in a building at the corner of Bouchard and Academie. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was well underway when the fire began.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Firefighters said the fire caused millions of dollars of damage.

Police said traffic has been closed on Bouchard while the fire is ongoing. As of 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire.