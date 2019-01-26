

CTV Montreal





Montreal firefighters battled a five-alarm fire in Verdun on Saturday morning.

The fire started just before 7:00 a.m. According to the Montreal fire department’s Twitter, it started in the third floor of an apartment on 6th Ave. near Wellington as a one-alarm fire. By 7:20 a.m., it had been upgraded to five-alarms.

Feu de bâtiment - 6e AVENUE / DE VERDUN - Cinquième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/OMGAmzk9i6 — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) January 26, 2019

As of 8:30 a.m., firefighters said the fire was under control.

6th Ave. was closed between Wellington and de Verdun.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but firefighters said there is no reason to believe it was criminal in nature.