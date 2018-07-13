Five-alarm fire at 30-storey building on McGill College Ave. in downtown Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 5:15PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 7:10PM EDT
A five-alarm fire is under control after breaking out on the roof of a 30-storey building at the corner of McGill College Ave. and Ste-Catherine St. in downtown Montreal Friday afternoon.
Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the BellMedia building at 1800 McGill College Ave. as of 4:30 p.m.
Fire operations chief Francis Leduc said two employees in the building who were on the roof were taken to hospital and four more were treated at the scene.
The height of the building made the operation difficult – firefighters had to climb the 30 flights of stairs to reach the blaze. All the workers in the building were also forced out via the stairs.
“We evacuated the building right away, but the ventilation system being on the roof, the building itself became full of smoke so it made it a bit tougher to get the people out and it’s even tougher for us to go. It’s a 30-story building so we have to go by the staircase and come down,” he said.
Leduc said the building as well as all of Place Montreal Trust were evacuated and about 200 firefighters are at the scene.
@CTVMontreal @CBCMontreal @CJAD800 crazy fire outside my building @LGrahamCTV pic.twitter.com/725Eyo7cas— Morris Lightman (@Mlighthouse) July 13, 2018
La Place Montréal-Trust est évacuée, une dizaine de camions de pompiers sur place déjà #passionmtl pic.twitter.com/ycw0aKvXxJ— PassionMTL (@PassionMTL) July 13, 2018
The Montreal fire department and police are asking people to avoid the area. The McGill metro station exit at 811 de Maisonneuve Blvd. West is also closed to the public at the moment, though the metro is running normally.
MAJOR FIRE - Avoid the area of the quadrangle : Ste-Catherine St. - Metcalfe St. - Robert-Bourassa Blvd - President-Kennedy Av. #SPVM in assistance to @MTL_SIM for traffic. #MtlTraffic ^RM— Police Montréal (@SPVM) July 13, 2018
Latest Montreal News
- Man sought on charges of threatening Trump may be in Montreal: U.S. Marshals
- Cedrika Provencher: Court affidavits reveal dedicated pursuit of one suspect
- Snack attack: Peckish postman apologizes for pilfered produce
- Laval police seek suspect in violent assault outside daycare
- CDN-NDG updates its recycling schedule in response to curbside pile-up