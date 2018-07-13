

CTV Montreal





A five-alarm fire is under control after breaking out on the roof of a 30-storey building at the corner of McGill College Ave. and Ste-Catherine St. in downtown Montreal Friday afternoon.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the BellMedia building at 1800 McGill College Ave. as of 4:30 p.m.

Fire operations chief Francis Leduc said two employees in the building who were on the roof were taken to hospital and four more were treated at the scene.

The height of the building made the operation difficult – firefighters had to climb the 30 flights of stairs to reach the blaze. All the workers in the building were also forced out via the stairs.



“We evacuated the building right away, but the ventilation system being on the roof, the building itself became full of smoke so it made it a bit tougher to get the people out and it’s even tougher for us to go. It’s a 30-story building so we have to go by the staircase and come down,” he said.



Leduc said the building as well as all of Place Montreal Trust were evacuated and about 200 firefighters are at the scene.







La Place Montréal-Trust est évacuée, une dizaine de camions de pompiers sur place déjà #passionmtl pic.twitter.com/ycw0aKvXxJ — PassionMTL (@PassionMTL) July 13, 2018

The Montreal fire department and police are asking people to avoid the area. The McGill metro station exit at 811 de Maisonneuve Blvd. West is also closed to the public at the moment, though the metro is running normally.



