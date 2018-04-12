

The Canadian Press





A radio broadcaster in his first year as a play-by-play announcer for the Humboldt Broncos will be the first of the 16 victims of last Friday's crash in rural Saskatchewan to be laid to rest on Thursday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Bieber worked for Humboldt radio station CHBO and often travelled with the team as its play-by-play voice.

He was with the team heading to a playoff game in Nipawin when the team bus was in a horrific collision with a semi-trailer.

Of the 29 people on the bus, 16 died, including Bieber, and 13 were injured.

The truck driver was not injured.

The funeral for Bieber, who also coached high school football and basketball, will be at Humboldt's Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Two other funerals are scheduled for Friday.