First two modular homes for health-care workers installed in Charlevoix
The first two modular homes for health-care workers were installed in Charlevoix last week, The Canadian Press has learned.
When the Quebec government's most recent budget was tabled last month, $5 million was earmarked for a pilot project "for the acquisition and installation of 20 modular units for the needs of the health sector."
The pilot project led by the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) consists of housing health professionals recruited in regions of Quebec where the supply of housing is practically non-existent. However, the allocation of housing is the responsibility of the health and social service centres (CISSS or CIUSSS) of the region concerned.
The first two units were installed in Baie-Saint-Paul and La Malbaie, in Charlevoix, because the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale was the first to express interest in the project.
These first two houses, measuring 12 metres by 2.5 metres, have only one bedroom. It is anticipated that the configuration of other homes could be modified as needed to accommodate families.
The municipalities of Baie-Saint-Paul and La Malbaie have adopted resolutions in recent weeks to authorize the installation of modular homes on their territory.
At the council meeting of March 13, La Malbaie Mayor Michel Couturier mentioned that the house was intended for an immigrant who would be doing an upgrading course at the Centre d'études collégiales en Charlevoix.
Quebec is currently recruiting foreign-trained nurses to replenish its workforce in the regions. The selected professionals must first complete an upgrading course in a Quebec institution and then pass the exam of the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec before entering the health-care network.
However, one of the obstacles to success is the housing crisis that is affecting several regions.
Couturier pointed out during the adoption of the resolution that the house would be located on Warren Street, near the Centre d'études collégiales. He also wanted to welcome the recruits.
In a written response, the SHQ explained that it wanted to "develop a unique housing offer that makes it possible to quickly offer housing to workers and their families in a few months."
These modules must be "rapidly deployable, rapidly habitable and easily transportable," it adds.
For the time being, it is a pilot project in order to evaluate "its social acceptability and the response of the workers."
An official announcement is expected shortly. More details on the details of the project will then be available.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 19, 2023.
