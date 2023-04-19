First two modular homes for health-care workers installed in Charlevoix

Workers assemble a new home at the Huntington Homes modular home factory in East Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, March 11, 2008. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) Workers assemble a new home at the Huntington Homes modular home factory in East Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, March 11, 2008. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon