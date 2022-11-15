First snow blows into Montreal on Wednesday

After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, southwestern Quebec is seeing its first snow of the season.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued special weather statements for the Montreal area Tuesday with up to 10 centimetres possible. Areas east of the city were under snowfall warnings.

The Quebec City region could see 15 centimetres of snow, while the Eastern Townships is expecting a whopping 15 to 25 centimetres.

Snowfall warning

The system is moving up from the United States, bringing snow to parts of Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma on Monday.

Radar and satellite images for Quebec weather.

Snow moved into Montreal in time for the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Futurecast

Steady snow will continue through midday.

The futurecast for Quebec on Nov. 15, 2022.

Commuters will likely continue to see snowfall into Wednesday afternoon, with snow tapering off during the evening hours.

Environment Canada is warning motorists to be prepared to adapt to changing road conditions, especially ahead of the Dec. 1 winter tire deadline.

Futurecast for Quebec on Nov. 15, 2022.

Southern Quebec will continue to see a colder-than-normal weather pattern through the end of the week and into the weekend with a risk of on-and-off scattered flurries.

Seven-day forecast for Montreal.

NORMAL HIGH: 5 C

NORMAL LOW: -3 C