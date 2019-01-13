Featured Video
First responders tackle two overnight fires in Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace
Around 2:00 a.m., someone placed a 911 call about a kitchen fire on Addington Rd. No one was injured, and damage was minor, firefighters said. (CTV Montreal)
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 12:02PM EST
It was a busy night for firefighters grappling with two separate emergencies in CDN/NDG.
Around 2:00 a.m., someone placed a 911 call about a kitchen fire on Addington Rd. No one was injured, and damage was minor, firefighters said.
The second blaze - a two-alarm fire - erupted early Sunday morning in former church under construction.
According to the fire chief, it appears the fire started in a small crawlspace.
The building was empty, and no one was injured, but the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
Authorities are still trying to locate the building's owner and the construction crew working onsite.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
