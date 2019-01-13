

CTV Montreal





It was a busy night for firefighters grappling with two separate emergencies in CDN/NDG.

Around 2:00 a.m., someone placed a 911 call about a kitchen fire on Addington Rd. No one was injured, and damage was minor, firefighters said.

The second blaze - a two-alarm fire - erupted early Sunday morning in former church under construction.

According to the fire chief, it appears the fire started in a small crawlspace.

The building was empty, and no one was injured, but the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

Authorities are still trying to locate the building's owner and the construction crew working onsite.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.