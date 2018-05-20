

CTV Montreal





After a bystander phoned 911 on Sunday morning, firefighters and police pulled a body from the Saint-Lawrence River in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. from a pedestrian near the intersection of Notre-Dame St. and Haig Avenue.

For the moment, police cannot confirm the age or sex of the victim.

Police, however, told TVA Nouvelles that the body did not belong to Ariel Kouakou, a child from Ahuntsic-Cartierville missing since March.