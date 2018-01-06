

CTV Montreal





Major work will begin on a 2.2 km segment of Sainte-Catherine Street West in Montreal, starting Monday.

Underground infrastructure in particular will be renovated, causing significant traffic problems between Atwater Avenue and Quartier des Spectacles.

According to city officials, the current underground structures are "deteriorating" after standing for over a century.

Construction barriers could impact businesses located along the downtown stretch.

But Mayor Valérie Plante's administration has been vocal about its intention to minimize the disadvantages. The point was reinforced by Councilor Robert Beaudry, responsible for the city's economic development.

The City of Montreal website boasts the project's intent to "completely redesign Sainte-Catherine Ouest," so that visitors will "experience the fresh new look of an improved high-quality urban landscape."

The first phase of the project involves the stretch between Mansfiled and De Bleury, including landscaping works on areas that border Phillips Square.

Phase two will cover the stretch between Atwater Ave. and Mansfield.

As a whole, the project is expected to cost upwards of $175 million.