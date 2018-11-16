

The deadline to put on your snow tires is still a month away, but Mother Nature had her own plans.

With the Montreal region expecting around 10 centimetres of snow Friday, many drivers don’t have their winter tires on yet. Officials from Transport Quebec are urging those drivers to stay off the roads unless it's urgent.

Commuters who still have summer tires on their car should take public transit to work if possible — though that option will not be without difficulty today.

Still, the City of Montreal is planning a full-scale snow clearing operation today, with 1,000 vehicles being dispatched to get snow off the city's roads. Priority will be given to the roads and sidewalks near hospitals, schools, and bus and metro stations.

The snow is expected to continue falling through the day Friday. The temperature will rise slightly to feel like -5 in the afternoon. A few more flurries are expected around midnight.

East of Montreal, regions could see 15 to 30 centimetres in total.

This marks the first significant snowfall of the season for the Montreal region and even though snowfall amounts may stay below the warning criteria of 15 centimetres, Environment Canada warns that the snow has the potential to impact the morning commute.

Stay off the roads if you don’t have winter tires

The deadline to install winter tired in Quebec is a month away, on Dec. 15, and Transport Quebec is warning drivers that don’t have them installed to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

The City of Montreal also suggests limiting driving.

There are more than 1,000 snow clearing vehicles and the same number of employees ready to start clearing the streets and sidewalks.

Priority is to clear around hospitals, schools, bus and metro stations first.

“All our crews are ready to hit the roads. The will start as soon as we have 2.5 centimetres of snow on the street and sidewalks. They will work all night in order to secure the move of everyone tomorrow morning, Friday,” said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. “That being said, if you don’t have your winter tires on, you’d better take public transit. Better to be safe than sorry.”

That said, commuters can expect delay on public transit too. Maintenance workers walked off the job Thursday afternoon, and the STM is warning of possible delays.