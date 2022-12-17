First full snow operation of the season launched in Montreal

In the midst of the Montreal region being blanketed by snow, the city announced the start of its first complete snow-loading operation on Saturday.

Trucks will be rumbling through the city's boroughs all weekend.

The schedule is posted on the city's website, which includes maps where alternate parking can be found.

The following are the three levels of priority for snow clearing:

Major thoroughfares, access to health institutions and schools, priority bus routes and reserved lanes (such as Blvd Pie-IX express bus service) , major shopping streets (such as Sherbrooke, Lacordaire, Henri-Bourassa), etc. Collector streets, other bus routes, local shopping streets (such as Cadillac, Bernard, Villeray), etc. Local streets (such as De Normanville, Beausoleil, Rameau), industrial areas, etc.

Salt and sand spreading and clearing operations are also running through the weekend.

The city says that the snow loading and clearing operation includes around 3,000 people and 2,200 snow removal vehicles that will clear the around 10,000 kilometres of streets, sidewalks and bicycle paths in Montreal.

The following measures will be in place throughout the operation:

7,984 free incentive parking spaces, mostly available at night;

Rapid removal of parking bans once loading is complete in order to limit parking ban periods;

Special attention to pavements to facilitate active travel;

Increased interventions by the Mobility Squad to clear the public domain of any furniture or equipment that could cause machinery breakdowns that slow down operations and special surveillance around construction sites to punish illegal snow deposits on the public highway.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) continued its snowfall warning on Saturday and says that accumulations could reach 30 centimetres.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the ECCC said.