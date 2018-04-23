First four legal pot shops to be located near metro stations: city
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 4:00PM EDT
The Plante administration says Montreal’s first four legal cannabis outlets will be located near metro stations.
The outlets will be located near the Berri-UQAM, Radisson, Jean-Talon and Lionel-Groulx metro stations.
The outlets will be managed by the SAQ but the city is choosing the locations.
Ottawa has yet to fix a date for the sale of legal recreational cannabis.
