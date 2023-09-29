First-degree murder charge in connection with human remains found in Quebec City

A Quebec man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with human remains that were found in the provincial capital area.

François Bouchard, 31, was charged today at the Quebec City courthouse in the killing of Santiago Gaona.

His co-accused, Cassandra Major, 31, and Jean-Phillipe Lamontagne, 44, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The three suspects were arrested on the evening of Sept. 17 in the Montreal-area Mohawk territory of Kahnawake and originally charged with committing an indignity to a body.

Santiago Gaona. Source: Facebook/Noovo Info)

Human remains were found Sept. 17 in the Quebec City area, but police have said the killing likely occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 16 some 200 kilometres away in Contrecoeur, Que., northeast of Montreal.

The case returns to court in Quebec City on Nov. 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.

- This is a developing story that will be updated.