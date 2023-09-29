First-degree murder charge in connection with human remains found in Quebec City
A Quebec man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with human remains that were found in the provincial capital area.
François Bouchard, 31, was charged today at the Quebec City courthouse in the killing of Santiago Gaona.
His co-accused, Cassandra Major, 31, and Jean-Phillipe Lamontagne, 44, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
The three suspects were arrested on the evening of Sept. 17 in the Montreal-area Mohawk territory of Kahnawake and originally charged with committing an indignity to a body.
Santiago Gaona. Source: Facebook/Noovo Info)
Human remains were found Sept. 17 in the Quebec City area, but police have said the killing likely occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 16 some 200 kilometres away in Contrecoeur, Que., northeast of Montreal.
The case returns to court in Quebec City on Nov. 24.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.
- This is a developing story that will be updated.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man tied to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing arrested in Las Vegas, AP sources say
Las Vegas police have arrested a man in the deadly 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.
Walking more everyday can significantly lower blood pressure in older adults, study finds
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
Storm pounds New York City area, flooding subways and leading to abandoned vehicles on the FDR Drive
A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down parts of the city's subway system, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
A Scarborough family said they were shocked to get a notice from the City of Toronto that the artificial grass in their backyard, including a putting green, will have to be ripped out.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an advocate for liberal priorities, dies at age 90
Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, has died, according to a source familiar.
opinion Biden needs to stand with Trudeau as India-Canada rift continues: analyst
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands isolated over inflamed tensions with India over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, analyst Eric Ham says U.S. President Joe Biden should seize on this moment and stand firmly beside Canada, his most steadfast ally, on this issue.
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
Canada Post launches new stamps to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this Saturday, Canada Post has released a series of new stamps to honour the survivors of residential schools.
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
Toronto
-
Mandatory masking is back for staff at several Ontario hospitals
Several Ontario hospitals are bringing back mask mandates for staff with COVID-19 cases on the rise once again – a clear sign the province has entered a new wave, an expert explains.
-
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
A Scarborough family said they were shocked to get a notice from the City of Toronto that the artificial grass in their backyard, including a putting green, will have to be ripped out.
-
Man tied to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing arrested in Las Vegas, AP sources say
Las Vegas police have arrested a man in the deadly 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.
Atlantic
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
Students, staff in N.B. work together to recognize Truth and Reconciliation Week
Melanie Doucet is doing her part to make sure her students are well-educated and fully engaged for Truth and Reconciliation Week.
-
N.S. students plant orange flags on the site of former residential school ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day
More than 500 students from four schools joined the Sipekne’katik community to place orange flags in the shape of a heart on the site of the former Shubenacadie Residential School.
London
-
'Your tip could make a difference': Owen Sound police, OPP renew appeal to public for information in restaurateur's homicide
Nearly six weeks after a violent assault claimed the life of a beloved restauranteur in Owen Sound, Ont., police are once again appealing to the public for information that could help crack the case.
-
Arrest made after violent home invasion leaves 81-year-old man with 'life-altering injuries'
Nearly three months after a violent home invasion left a man with 'life-altering injuries' that included a fractured skull and multiple lacerations that required 100 stitches, police in Sarnia have made an arrest.
-
Feds announce funding for Muslim victim supports as trial in alleged terror attack continues
As the trial of the man accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family continues, the federal government announced funding for victim services for London's Muslim community on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie driver charged in fatal crash earlier this month
A 32-year-old driver from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a 26-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child earlier this month, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Greater Sudbury man, 73, suffered medical emergency, died after crashing into house
MR80 in Hanmer is reopened Friday as Greater Sudbury police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a 73-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house.
-
NEW
NEW Several Ontario hospitals move to mandatory staff masking
Several Ontario hospitals are bringing back mask mandates for staff with COVID-19 cases on the rise once again – a clear sign the province has entered a new wave, an expert explains.
Calgary
-
Survey suggests 4 in 10 Albertans will skip COVID-19, flu vaccinations this fall
New survey data is projecting that fewer Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for immunizations this fall, suggesting that "vaccine fatigue" is stronger than ever in the province.
-
Biosand Filter, a life-saving invention from Calgarian David Manz, turns 30
The Biosand Filter is celebrating thirty years of providing clean drinking water to communities in the developing world.
-
Drivers avoid injury in head-on crash near Cochrane
RCMP say no one was injured when two vehicles collided head-on west of Cochrane early Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Province reveals bridge designs as part of long-delayed Hwy. 7 expansion
A major development in a local infrastructure project has been unveiled by the province.
-
Ceremonies held at UW to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
The day started with a sunrise ceremony and a polishing ceremony. A feast, a circle dance and a walk around Ring Road are also planned.
-
Hamilton man wanted for murder of Kitchener 18-year-old
Waterloo regional police have named a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue and arrested another person in connection to the shooting.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Missing woman involved in B.C. murder trial found dead
The search for Tracy Pickett, who had been missing since Tuesday, has ended tragically.
-
5 events to commemorate National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Vancouver
Here are five things to do in Vancouver this weekend to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Nisga'a Nation celebrates return of totem after it was taken almost a century ago
A ceremony will be held today by the Nisga'a Nation in northern British Columbia for a memorial totem that has gone to Scotland and back over the last century.
Edmonton
-
Man dead after striking concrete beam at West Edmonton Mall while standing in sunroof
A man is dead following a crash at West Edmonton Mall's parkade on Thursday night.
-
Survey suggests 4 in 10 Albertans will skip COVID-19, flu vaccinations this fall
New survey data is projecting that fewer Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for immunizations this fall, suggesting that "vaccine fatigue" is stronger than ever in the province.
-
Steve Staios leaving Oilers' front office for position with Senators
After almost one year, Edmonton Oilers former defenceman-turned-special advisor Steve Staios is leaving the club for a second time.
Windsor
-
Do you know him? Police seek man accused of causing $3,000 damage to vehicle
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly caused over $3,000 in damage to a parked vehicle.
-
What’s open and closed in Windsor for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation 2023
The third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Saturday, Sept. 30.
-
Two youths downtown knock man off bike and steal his wallet: WPS
Windsor police have identified a 17-year-old youth and are looking for another youth after a downtown robbery.
Regina
-
Two people critically injured after suspected stabbing in Moose Jaw
Two people were critically injured after a stabbing incident involving a machete in Moose Jaw, police said.
-
Former Cowessess First Nation Chief says Sask.'s younger generations making most strides with truth and reconciliation
With Sept. 30 marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation the former Chief of Cowessess First Nation says it’s Saskatchewan’s young people leading the way.
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trillium Line launch delayed until spring 2024
Passengers will not be boarding the Trillium Line until the spring of 2024, as construction continues on the new north-south light-rail transit line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
-
Senators appoint new president of Hockey Operations
New owner Michael Andlauer appointed Steve Staios the president of Hockey Operations, one week after taking over as owner of the Ottawa Senators and Canadian Tire Centre.
-
RCAF colonel facing gun charges in Ontario permanently removed from command of CFB Trenton
The Royal Canadian Air Force has permanently removed Col. Leif Dahl from command of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton, after he was charged with firearms-related offences near Trenton, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
-
Saskatoon woman slashed twice in confrontation with machete-wielding youth
A Saskatoon woman is recovering after a harrowing incident in front of a city library in September.
-
Former Cowessess First Nation Chief says Sask.'s younger generations making most strides with truth and reconciliation
With Sept. 30 marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation the former Chief of Cowessess First Nation says it’s Saskatchewan’s young people leading the way.